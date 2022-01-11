Doug Pederson Expected To Interview With Vikings & Broncos

According to Jason La Canfora, former Eagles HC Doug Pederson is expected to interview with the Vikings and Broncos for their head coaching vacancies.

Pederson is scheduling an interview with the Bears and has already met with the Jaguars so far.

Pederson, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season, only to fire him after 2020.

Pederson led the Eagles to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.