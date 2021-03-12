Draft Notes: Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields

Trey Lance
- There will be several familiar faces from around the league attending North Dakota State’s Pro Day for QB Trey Lance, including Jets’ GM Joe Douglas, Falcons’ GM Terry Fontenot, Falcons’ coach Arthur Smith, Lions’coach Dan Campbell, Lions’ GM Brad Holmes, Panthers’ GM Scott Fitterer, Panthers’ coach Matt Rhule, Washington GM Martin Mayhew, Broncos’ GM George Paton, Washington OC Scott Turner, Panthers’ OC Joe Brady, Eagles’ OC Shane Steichen, Eagles’ QB coach Brian Johnson, and Saints’ QB coach Ronald Curry. (Albert Breer)
- Lance didn’t like the idea of sitting for a year similarly to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and would want to compete for the starting job. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Lance added that he is “familiar with the Falcons’ weapons” but did not elaborate further.
Trevor Lawrence
- Ian Rapoport reports that a month removed from the surgery to repair the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is “doing well and ahead of schedule.” The surgery was scheduled to have a five to six-month rehabilitation.
- Rapoport adds that Lawrence has also had Zoom meetings with new Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer in preparation for the 2021 NFL season.
Justin Fields
- Regarding comparisons between Ohio State QB Justin Fields and former WFT and Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated points out that Haskins faced character concerns throughout the draft process, which isn’t the case with Fields.
- Breer also points out that scouts saw flaws in Haskins’ ability to handle a pass rush and take hits in the NFL, while Fields has shown unquestionable toughness throughout his college career.