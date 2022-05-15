Drew Brees Leaves Door Open To Possibly Returning To NFL

Earlier in the day, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Drew Brees is set to leave NBC Sports after one season.

According to Marchand, the decision seems mutual between Brees and NBC and the former NFL quarterback preferred doing games over the “Football Night in America” studio show, but NBC doesn’t have many games to offer him.

Brees responded to the report on Twitter and at least left the door open to possibly returning to the NFL.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Brees retired last year before joining NBC. The Saints reportedly attempted to lure him out of retirement following the injury to Jameis Winston, but he opted to stay retired.

Brees, 43, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2001. After five years with the Chargers, Brees signed on with the Saints as a free agent in 2006.

Brees has spent the past 12 seasons in New Orleans. He agreed to a new two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints in 2020.

For his career, Brees threw for 80,358 yards while completing 67.7 percent of his passes to go along with 571 touchdowns and 243 interceptions over the course of 20 seasons and 287 games. He was a 13-time Pro Bowl and a first-team All-Pro in 2006.