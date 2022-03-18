DT Larry Ogunjobi Fails Physical, Won’t Be Signing With Bears

According to Adam Jahns, the Bears will not be signing DT Larry Ogunjobi after he failed his physical with the team.

Ogunjobi was expected to receive a three-year, $40.5 million deal with $26.35 million of that guaranteed.

It’s with mentioning that Ogunjobi is recovering from foot surgery.

Ogunjobi, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.90 million contract and made a base salary of $997,794 for the 2020 season.

Ogunjobi was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals.

In 2021, Ogunjobi appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 49 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks.