Eagles Announce Three Moves Including Re-Signing WR John Ross

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have placed WR Britain Covey on injured reserve, promoted TE Jack Stoll and signed WR John Ross to the practice squad.

Ross was with the team this summer. Covey will miss at least four games with a shoulder injury and was the team’s starting punt returner.

Ross, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.

He was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2021.

Ross wound up sitting out the entire 2022 season but signed with the Chiefs on a futures deal at the beginning of 2023. The Chiefs placed him on the retired list during the summer and later cut him.

He then went on to sign with the Eagles in May 2024 before being cut from their roster ahead of the season.

In 2021, Ross appeared in 10 games for the Giants and caught 11 passes for 224 yards receiving and one touchdown.