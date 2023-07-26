Eagles Announce Three Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced three roster moves on Wednesday, including placing WR Devon Allen on the active/non-football injury list.

The team is also signing WR Deon Cain and releasing TE Dalton Keene in a corresponding move.

Allen, 28, was a wide receiver with the University of Oregon from 2014 to 2016 before focusing on his track and field career. He reached the finals in the hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He is also a two-time Olympian and a three-time National Champion in the 110-meter hurdles.

During his three-year college career, Allen appeared in 23 games and recorded 54 receptions for 919 yards (17.0 YPC) and eight touchdowns, to go along with four rushing attempts for 34 yards (8.5 YPC).