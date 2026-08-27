Eagles Announced Two Moves Today

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed WR Tahj Washington to the roster.

We have signed WR Tahj Washington and waived WR Brandon Hayes. pic.twitter.com/7t13ainxek — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 27, 2026

In a corresponding move, the team waived WR Brandon Hayes.

Washington, 25, was drafted by the Dolphins out of USC with the No. 241 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,665,396 rookie contract that included a $90,396 signing bonus.

In 2025, Washington appeared in six games for the Dolphins and caught three passes on five targets for 37 yards and no touchdowns.

Hayes, 6-2 and 205 pounds, started his career at Southern Mississippi before transferring to SE Louisiana State. He was named first-team All-Southland Conference in 2024 as a kickoff returner.

In two years at SE Louisiana State, Hayes caught 30 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing 26 times for 151 yards. He returned 39 kickoffs for 1,113 yards (28.5 average) and three touchdowns.