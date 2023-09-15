Eagles CB Avonte Maddox Believed To Have Suffered Torn Pectoral

According to Adam Schefter, Eagles CB Avonte Maddox is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral in Thursday night’s game.

Schefter adds Maddox is receiving a second opinion, but he could miss the entire 2023 season if his injury is confirmed.

Maddox, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

In 2023, Maddox has appeared in two games and recorded eight tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble.