Eagles CB Avonte Maddox Undergoing Surgery For Torn Pec, Out Indefinitely

According to Ian Rapoport, Eagles CB Avonte Maddox will have surgery this week to repair his torn pectoral muscle.

Rapoport adds the injury will keep Maddox out indefinitely and potentially the entire season.

It’s a big loss for Philadelphia as Maddox was their starting nickel corner. He’s likely to go on injured reserve.

Maddox, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

In 2023, Maddox appeared in two games and recorded eight tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble.