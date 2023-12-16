Eagles CB Darius Slay Underwent Knee Surgery, Will Return Before End Of Regular Season

Adam Schefter reports that Eagles CB Darius Slay underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will return before the end of the regular season. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Slay, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia. He’s due a $17 million base salary in 2023.

In 2023, Slay has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 57 tackles, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

