Eagles Claim TE Armani Rogers, Waive WR Shaquan Davis

Per the wire, the Eagles have claimed TE Armani Rogers off of waivers from the Commanders and waived WR Shaquan Davis in a corresponding move.

Rogers, 26, went undrafted in 2022 out of Ohio University where he played quarterback.

He caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent at tight end but was later placed on injured reserve during the season.

He missed the 2023 season after suffering a non-contact Achilles injury.

In 2022, Rogers appeared in ten games for the Commanders and recorded five receptions for 64 yards.