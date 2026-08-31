Eagles Considering Reunion With TE Zach Ertz

According to E.J. Smith, a reunion between the Eagles and veteran TE Zach Ertz is on the table for the two sides.

Smith adds nothing is imminent, as Ertz is not quite yet at the nine-month mark after tearing his ACL late last season. However, he says there’s mutual interest on both sides.

The Eagles could use more tight end depth under new OC Sean Mannion, while Ertz is seeking to play another season so that last year’s gnarly knee injury isn’t his last time on an NFL field. The opportunity to bring his career full circle could be a nice touch.

Ertz, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him. He caught on with the Lions for a brief stint before joining the Commanders.

In March of 2025, Ertz re-signed with Washington on a one-year, $6.25 million deal worth up to $9 million with incentives.

In 2025, Ertz appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and caught 50 passes on 72 targets for 504 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We have Ertz included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents list.

We’ll have more on Ertz and the Eagles as the news is available.