Eagles Cut LB Devin White

The Eagles announced on Tuesday they have cut LB Devin White.

We have released LB Devin White. pic.twitter.com/Ya9dCeVDEs — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2024

While surprising at face value, White has been a healthy scratch for the Eagles all season and never settled into a role despite being one of their big-name signings this offseason.

It’s a little interesting that the Eagles didn’t try and hold him through the trade deadline to see if any other teams would be interested, although he’s obviously been available for weeks with little interest.

White, 26, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season. After playing out his rookie deal, White signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, White appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 83 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and six pass deflections.

We’ll have more on White as the news is available.