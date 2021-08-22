Eagles Cut S Blake Countess

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles have released S Blake Countess.

Philadelphia has until Tuesday at 4 pm to trim the roster from 85 players to 80.

Countess, 27, was taken in the sixth round out of Auburn in 2016 by the Eagles. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Rams practice squad.

The Eagles later claimed Countess off waivers from the Rams before waiving him during the preseason with an injury settlement. From there, he caught on with the Jets and eventually signed on to the Eagles’ practice squad, but Philadelphia elected to let Countess go back in March.

Countess most recently tried out for the 49ers back in May before catching on with the Eagles once more.

In 2020, Countess appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded three tackles.