Eagles DC Vic Fangio Not Looking For HC Job

Per Pro Football Talk, Eagles DC Vic Fangio is happy in his current position in Philadelphia and is not looking for a head coaching job this cycle.

There hasn’t been much buzz surrounding Fangio receiving any interview requests for the openings around the league, yet he didn’t seem to mind.

“No, I’m happy to be here right now,” Fangio said, via a transcript from the team.

Fangio, 66, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but he was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

After consulting with the Eagles, Fangio signed on with the Dolphins as the defensive coordinator in 2023. However, he wound up joining Philadelphia as their defensive coordinator back in January of 2024.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio had a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.

