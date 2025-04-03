Eagles Also Showed Interest In Trading For QB Joe Milton

According to Ben Volin, the Eagles were another team that showed some interest in trading for former Patriots QB Joe Milton.

The Eagles were one of five other teams reportedly interested in Milton, but it may have been moot. New England reportedly turned down better deals to trade Milton to the Cowboys and honor his request.

Dallas gave up one of its compensatory fifth-round picks to get Milton and a seventh.

Milton, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Patriots. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,203,316 million rookie contract that includes $183,316 guaranteed.

Throughout his six-year career between Michigan and Tennessee, Milton appeared in 43 games and completed 400 of 649 passes (61.6%) for 5,353 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 174 times for 661 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.

In 2024, Milton appeared in one game and completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 241 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, adding 10 carries for 16 yards and another touchdown.