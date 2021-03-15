Eagles & DE Brandon Graham Agree To One-Year Extension

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Eagles and DE Brandon Graham are working on a contract extension that will create some cap space for Philadelphia.

A source tells Fowler that this will likely be a one-year extension Graham. Fowler confirmed later it was a one-year deal that will pay Graham $20 million over two years.

Graham previously said that he would like “to see it through” with the Eagles and hopes they “ride with me until the wheels fall off.”

“I don’t want to go anywhere,” Graham said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “I know I don’t have long, but I know for me, I’m here in Philly. So when I’m [retired], either going to be working here or doing something in Philly to stay connected to the team. I don’t want to mess that up by just dipping out when things got a little tough. But who knows how it’s gonna go this year? Jalen might go in there and rock our world and lead this team down a road that I feel we could.”

Graham, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back n 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham is in the final year of his contract and stands to make a base salary of $13 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Graham appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 46 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovery.