Eagles DE Derek Barnett Wants To Be Traded

According to Jeremy Fowler, Eagles DE Derek Barnett is gauging the trade market for his services through his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Fowler says Barnett wants more playing time and he’s buried in the rotation in Philadelphia currently.

While the Eagles “plan” to keep Barnett, per Fowler, he notes they understand his concerns. It seems fair to guess the Eagles have given Barnett and Rosenhaus permission to gauge the trade market for the former first-round pass rusher.

He restructured his contract earlier this summer and is scheduled to make $3.5 million guaranteed.

Barnett, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Barnett was in line to be an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a two-year contract with the Eagles. Barnett tore his ACL during the team’s season opener and didn’t record any statistics for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Barnett appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 46 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.