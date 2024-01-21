Eagles Defensive Assistant Matt Patricia To Explore Opportunities With Other Teams

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Eagles senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia, who is no longer under contract with the team, plans to explore opportunities with other teams.

Patricia took over play-calling duties from DC Sean Desai midseason in an effort to shake things up, but the unit wasn’t much better.

If Bill Belichick lands a head-coaching job such as with the Falcons, Patricia figures to be a candidate to join his staff.

Patricia, 48, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Patriots back in 2004. He held a number of positions during his 14 years in New England including assistant offensive line coach, linebackers coach, and safeties coach before he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012.

The Lions hired Patricia as their head coach in February of 2018. He lasted just over two years in Detroit before being fired during the 2020 season.

From there, Patricia returned to the Patriots as a senior football advisor for the 2021 season. The Eagles hired him as a senior defensive assistant this past offseason.

During his three years as Lions’ head coach, Patricia led the team to a record of 13-19-1 (31.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.