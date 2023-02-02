Eagles Designate P Arryn Siposs To Return From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have designated P Arryn Siposs to return from injured reserve.

Eagles have opened the 21-day practice window for P Arryn Siposs. pic.twitter.com/dM7ekQ0djW — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 2, 2023

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Philadelphia will have to decide who will kick between him and Brett Kern, who’s been punting for the Eagles while Siposs has been out, in the Super Bowl.

Siposs, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2020. He later signed on with the Lions but was released and added to their practice squad.

The Eagles signed Siposs to a futures contract last year and he’s been in Philadelphia ever since.

In 2022, Siposs appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and totaled 2,005 yards on 44 attempts (45.6 YPA) and 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.