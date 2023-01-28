Eagles Elevate S Anthony Harris

The Eagles announced that they are elevating S Anthony Harris for their matchup against the 49ers on Sunday.

Eagles have elevated S Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/9g2AxvRxBI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 28, 2023

Harris, 31, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2015. He spent most of his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before eventually being called up in December.

From there, Harris re-signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent in 2019. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Vikings franchised him.

Harris signed a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Eagles and returned to Philadelphia on another one-year deal this past March. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and landed with the Broncos on the practice squad before eventually being cut loose. He signed with the Eagles practice squad last month.

In 2022, Harris appeared in three games for the Broncos but didn’t record any statistics.