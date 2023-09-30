Eagles Elevate Two For Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve elevated DB Tristin McCollum and P Braden Mann to their active roster for Week 4.

We've elevated DB Tristin McCollum and P Braden Mann from the Practice Squad for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/5rQ876S3Gn — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 30, 2023

Mann, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He was entering the final year in 2023 of his four-year, $3,472,099 deal that included a $177,099 signing bonus.

New York waived him in April after failing to find a trade partner and he was claimed by the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh cut him during final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he soon caught on with Philadelphia.

In 2023, Mann has appeared in one game for the Eagles and totaled 38 yards on one attempt.