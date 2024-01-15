Eagles Elevate Two Players For Wildcard Game

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve elevated DB Tristin McCollum and CB Mekhi Garner to their active roster for their Wildcard game against the Buccaneers.

We've elevated DB Tristin McCollum and CB Mekhi Garner from the Practice Squad for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/v3YTQDOw3C — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 15, 2024

McCollum, 24, went undrafted out of Sam Houston State in 2022 and caught on with the Texans.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was added back to their practice squad in September of 2022.

Following his stint with the Texans, McCollum signed a futures deal with their Eagles and has spent most of the season on their practice squad.

In 2023, McCollum has appeared in three games for the Eagles and recorded six tackles.