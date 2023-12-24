Eagles Elevating DB Tristin McCollum & LB Brandon Smith

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles elevated DB Tristin McCollum and LB Brandon Smith for their upcoming matchup.

McCollum, 24, went undrafted out of Sam Houston State in 2022 and caught on with the Texans.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was added back to their practice squad in September of 2022.

Following his stint with the Texans, McCollum signed a futures deal with their Eagles and has spent most of the season on their practice squad.

In 2023, McCollum has appeared in one game for the Eagles and recorded no statistics.