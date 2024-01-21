Eagles Have Reached Out To Wink Martindale & Ryan Nielsen About DC Job

According to Dianna Russini, Eagles VP Howie Roseman and HC Nick Sirianni are continuing to reach out to potential coordinators for their defensive coordinator job including former Giants DC Wink Martindale and former Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen.

Reports from earlier mentioned that the Eagles have officially parted ways with DC Sean Desai.

Martindale, 60, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. However, he resigned from the job after two seasons.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.

Nielsen, 44, got his start in coaching at USC in 2002. He later was hired by Ole Miss as their DL coach in 2005 and spent the next decade-plus at various stops in college football as either a defensive coordinator or DL coach.

The Saints hired him away from N.C. State in 2017 to be their DL coach. He added assistant head coach to his title in 2021.

In 2022, the Saints promoted Nielsen to co-defensive coordinator along with Kris Richard. He took a full-time DC job with the Falcons in 2023.

In 2023, the Falcons defense was No. 18 in scoring defense, No. 11 in total defense, No. 8 in passing yards allowed and No. 20 in rushing yards allowed.