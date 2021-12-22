Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Philadelphia Eagles announced HC Nick Sirianni has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sirianni will isolate from the team and could potentially miss this coming week’s game against the Giants.

Per Mike Kaye, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo is the next coach up to replace Sirianni as acting head coach if he doesn’t make it back by this weekend.

Sirianni, 40, began his coaching career at Mount Union back in 2004 as their defensive backs coach. After a few years at IUP, the Chiefs hired Sirianni as their offensive quality control coach and he held a few positions before joining the Chargers in 2013.

Sirianni served as the Chargers offensive quality control coach and QBs coach before moving to WRs coach in 2016. He was hired by the Colts as their offensive coordinator in 2018.

The Eagles hired Sirianni to be their next head coach after firing HC Doug Pederson in 2021.

So far, Sirianni has a record of 7-7 as head coach.