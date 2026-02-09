Eagles Hiring Chris Kuper As OL Coach

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Eagles are hiring former Vikings OL coach Chris Kuper as their OL coach under new OC Sean Mannion.

Pelissero mentions Kuper and Mannion spent time together in Minnesota, as Mannion played there in 2021 and 2023 while Kuper was on the staff.

Kuper, 43, was a fifth-round pick out of North Dakota and made 90 starts on the offensive line over eight seasons for the Broncos. He got his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2016 as an offensive quality control coach before being promoted to assistant OL coach for the next two years.

From there, Kuper was hired by the Broncos in the same role, but was eventually hired as the Vikings OL coach ahead of the 2022 season where he served through the 2025 season.