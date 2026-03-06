Eagles Holding Firm On Asking Price For A.J. Brown, Patriots & Chargers Among Interested Teams

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Eagles are holding firm on their “steep” asking price for WR A.J. Brown in trade talks with teams around the league.

According to Russini, the Patriots have “poked around” on a potential trade for Brown and the Chargers are another team keeping tabs on Brown at this time.

Jeff McLane reported recently that the Eagles have been inclined to only deal with AFC teams in trade talks for Brown. McLane added that the Patriots and the Ravens are the two most likely partners right now.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman is open to trading Brown but has been driving a hard bargain. Philadelphia wants a first and second-round pick in a deal, similar to what the Cowboys gave up for DT Quinnen Williams last year.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

