Eagles Hoping To Keep OLB Jaelan Phillips, Offering Well Over $20M Annually

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles have been working to keep OLB Jaelan Phillips and have been offering him well over $20 million per year.

Fowler says it’s unclear if the Eagles will be able to keep Phillips, though, as he’s expected to have a strong market as one of the top free agents available.

Philadelphia has been exploring other options at pass rusher in case it misses out on Phillips, per Fowler.

We took a look at potential landing spots for Phillips this weekend.

Phillips, 26, was a one-year starter at Miami and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that included a $7,555,057 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Miami then traded him before the midseason deadline to the Eagles for a third-round pick.

In 2025, Phillips appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and eight games for the Eagles. He recorded 53 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries and four pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.