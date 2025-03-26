Eagles Hosting Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku For Top-30 Visit

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks, the Eagles are hosting Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku for a top-30 visit.

He’ll be one of the top edge rushers available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Ezeiruaku, 21, won the Ted Hendricks Award for being the top defensive end in college football in 2024. He was also a Consensus All-American last year, was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and earned first-team All-ACC honors.

During his four-year college career, Ezeiruaku appeared in 47 games and recorded 215 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, four pass defenses, and eight forced fumbles.