Eagles Hosting Texas RB Bijan Robinson For Top 30 Visit

According to Billy Marshall, Texas RB Bijan Robinson posted on social media Monday night that he’s in Philadelphia, apparently for a top 30 visit with the Eagles.

Mike Garafolo confirmed Robinson is visiting the Eagles’ facility today.

Robinson is seen as the draft’s best running back prospect and the rare first-round player at the position as the NFL has devalued backs.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman subscribes to that philosophy and has never used a first-round pick on a running back. But Philadelphia has two first-round picks, at No. 10 and No. 30, and a roster with few holes, leading to some speculation they might break precedent and take Robinson.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Robinson, 21, was twice named first-team All-Big 12 and was a unanimous All-American and winner of the Doak Walker award, given to the nation’s top running back, in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft following his junior season at Texas.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Robinson rated as his No. 6 overall player.

During his three-year college career, Robinson rushed 539 times for 3,410 yards (6.3 YPC) and 33 touchdowns to go along with 60 receptions for 805 yards and another eight touchdowns in 31 career games.