Eagles OC Shane Steichen Considered Strong Candidate For Colts HC Job

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Eagles OC Shane Steichen is considered a strong candidate for the Colts head coaching vacancy.

Indianapolis and owner Jim Irsay have kept things pretty close to the vest, per Rapoport. But Steichen appears to be among the finalists for the job after a few other candidates were informed they were no longer under consideration.

Rapoport notes Rams DC Raheem Morris and Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia, as well as interim HC Jeff Saturday, remain under consideration. He adds Saturday doesn’t appear to be as strong a candidate as he once was, however.

Giants DC Wink Martindale and Bengals OC Brian Callahan were other finalists who were ruled out this past week.

The Colts have run one of the most extensive coaching searches we’ve seen in quite a while, interviewing at least 14 candidates and conducting second interviews with another eight.

Steichen, 37, got his coaching start in 2010 as an offensive assistant. He broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2011 as a defensive assistant. After a year with the Browns in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach, he rejoined the Chargers in the same role.

Steichen was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016 and was in the position until being promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2019. He was retained in the role full-time for 2020.

After the Chargers fired HC Anthony Lynn, Steichen joined the Eagles staff as offensive coordinator in 2021.

The Chargers finished 2020 ranked No. 9 in total yards per game, No. 18 in points per game, No. 6 in passing yards per game and No. 18 in rushing yards per game.