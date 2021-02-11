Eagles Officially Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced their 2021 coaching staff under new head coach Nick Sirianni

Eagles Helmet

In total, there are 23 assistants on Sirianni’s staff including:

  1. Michael Clay, Special Teams Coordinator
  2. Jonathan Gannon, Defensive Coordinator
  3. Shane Steichen, Offensive Coordinator
  4. Jemal Singleton, Running Backs/Assistant Head Coach
  5. Kevin Patullo, Passing Game Coordinator
  6. Jeff Stoutland, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line
  7. Brian Johnson, Quarterbacks
  8. Jason Michael, Tight Ends
  9. Aaron Moorehead, Wide Receivers
  10. Nick Rallis, Linebackers
  11. Tracy Rocker, Defensive Line
  12. Dennard Wilson, Defensive Backs
  13. Jeremiah Washburn, Director of Player Personnel/Senior Defensive Assistant
  14. Roy Istvan, Assistant Offensive Line
  15. Joe Pannunzio, Assistant Special Teams Coordinator
  16. Jay Valai, Assistant Defensive Backs
  17. Tyler Brown, Special Teams Quality Control
  18. Joe Kasper, Defensive Quality Control
  19. T.J. Paganetti, Offensive Quality Control
  20. Alex Tanney, Offensive Quality Control
  21. Tyler Scudder, Coaches Assistant
  22. Ted Rath, Vice President of Player Performance
  23. Fernando Noriega, Head Strength & Conditioning

Steichen, 35, got his coaching start in 2010 as an offensive assistant. He broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2011 as a defensive assistant. After a year with the Browns in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach, he rejoined the Chargers in the same role. 

Steichen was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016 and was in the position until being promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2019. He was retained in the role full-time for 2020. 

The Chargers finished 2020 ranked ninth in total yards per game, No. 18 in points per game, No. 6 in passing yards per game and No. 18 in rushing yards per game. 

Gannon got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments