Eagles Officially Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced their 2021 coaching staff under new head coach Nick Sirianni.

In total, there are 23 assistants on Sirianni’s staff including:

Michael Clay, Special Teams Coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Defensive Coordinator Shane Steichen, Offensive Coordinator Jemal Singleton, Running Backs/Assistant Head Coach Kevin Patullo, Passing Game Coordinator Jeff Stoutland, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Brian Johnson, Quarterbacks Jason Michael, Tight Ends Aaron Moorehead, Wide Receivers Nick Rallis, Linebackers Tracy Rocker, Defensive Line Dennard Wilson, Defensive Backs Jeremiah Washburn, Director of Player Personnel/Senior Defensive Assistant Roy Istvan, Assistant Offensive Line Joe Pannunzio, Assistant Special Teams Coordinator Jay Valai, Assistant Defensive Backs Tyler Brown, Special Teams Quality Control Joe Kasper, Defensive Quality Control T.J. Paganetti, Offensive Quality Control Alex Tanney, Offensive Quality Control Tyler Scudder, Coaches Assistant Ted Rath, Vice President of Player Performance Fernando Noriega, Head Strength & Conditioning

Steichen, 35, got his coaching start in 2010 as an offensive assistant. He broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2011 as a defensive assistant. After a year with the Browns in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach, he rejoined the Chargers in the same role.

Steichen was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016 and was in the position until being promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2019. He was retained in the role full-time for 2020.

The Chargers finished 2020 ranked ninth in total yards per game, No. 18 in points per game, No. 6 in passing yards per game and No. 18 in rushing yards per game.

Gannon got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach.