Eagles Officially Announce Hire Of OC Kellen Moore

The Philadelphia Eagles announced the hire of OC Kellen Moore on Monday.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni released a statement on the hire:

“There’s going to be things that they bring that are going to be fresh ideas for us to help our players grow and help our players play at the top level, and there have been some things that we’ve done really well on offense, too, in the past that you’ll mesh in some of that together, as well, I think with some of the success that we’ve had these last three years and the things that our guys do well. So I’m excited about that, the new ideas meshing with some of the old ideas. We’ll see how that continues to go as we go through our offseason process and where we land with that.”

Moore, 34, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and HC Mike McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Chargers ranked No. 21 in points per game, No. 18 in yards per game, No. 13 in passing and No. 25 in rushing.