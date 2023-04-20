Eagles Officially Announce Seven Coaching Staff Updates

The Philadelphia Eagles announced seven coaching staff moves on Thursday.
Take a look at the latest updates to our coaching staff.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/R7a16T0Dds
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 20, 2023
The list of changes includes:
- Kevin Patullo to pass game coordinator/associate head coach
- Promoted D.K. McDonald from assisant DB coach to DB coach
- Promoted Tyler Scudder from defensive assistant to assistant LB coach
- Hired defensive QC coach Mike DiAngelo
- Hired assistant DB coach Taver Johnson
- Hired nickel coach Ronell Williams
- Hired assistant to the head coach Tyler Yelk
Patullo, 41, began his coaching career at South Florida as a graduate assistant back in 2003. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Chiefs in 2007 as an offensive assistant & offensive quality control coach.
From there, Patullo has coached for the Bills, Titans, Jets and Colts before the Eagles hired him as their pass game coordinator in 2021.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!