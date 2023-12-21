Eagles Officially Designate CB Avonte Maddox To Return From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have designated CB Avonte Maddox to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for Maddox to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been out since Week 2 with a torn pectoral.

Maddox, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

In 2023, Maddox appeared in two games and recorded eight tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble.