Eagles Officially Name QB Jalen Hurts Starter

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni acknowledge the obvious and finally officially declared QB Jalen Hurts the starter.

“Nobody else got reps with the ones,” Sirianni said via Jeff McLane. “Jalen is our starter.”

That leaves veteran Joe Flacco as the backup and recently-acquired Gardner Minshew will work as the No. 3 and on the scout team.

It’s worth noting that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie apparently wanted the team to prioritize putting pieces in place around Hurts to help him be successful over adding competition this offseason.

Hurts, 22, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract that included a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

In 2020, Hurts appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 52 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 354 yards and a touchdown.