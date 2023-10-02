Eagles OL Cam Jurgens Could Miss Weeks With Foot Sprain

According to Jeff McLane, Eagles OL Cam Jurgens is looking at a several-week absence due to a foot sprain suffered in Week 4.

McLane says an MRI confirmed the diagnosis. If Jurgens is slated to be out for a while, it’s possible the Eagles could put him on injured reserve and look to bring him back after at least four games.

Jurgens, 23, was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 at Nebraska. The Eagles used the No. 51 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $6,903,022 contract that includes a $2,200,380 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jurgens has appeared in four games for the Eagles and made four starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 21 guard out of 76 qualifying players.