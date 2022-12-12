Eagles P Arryn Siposs Out Indefinitely With Lower Leg Injury

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Eagles P Arryn Siposs is out indefinitely after he suffered a lower leg injury during Sunday’s game.

Siposs was injured after he picked up the ball following a blocked punt and was later tackled before reaching the first down.

Pelissero adds that Siposs is undergoing more tests but it’s clear the Eagles are in the market to add a punter.

Siposs, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2020. He later signed on with the Lions but was released and added to their practice squad.

The Eagles signed Siposs to a futures contract last year and he’s been in Philadelphia ever since.

In 2022, Siposs has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and totaled 2,005 yards on 44 attempts (45.6 YPA) and 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.