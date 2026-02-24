Eagles & Packers Have Formal Interviews With LSU LB Harold Perkins

According to the Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, LSU LB Harold Perkins has scheduled formal Combine interviews with the Eagles and Packers so far.

He’s an interesting prospect who was a standout in college but faces uncertainty about where his best position fit as a professional is. He played a fair amount of edge rusher but at a listed 6-1 and 222 pounds, probably profiles better as an off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Perkins, 21, was a top recruit who committed to LSU and earned a starting job as a true freshman. He had first, second and third-team All-SEC honors respectively in 2022, 2023 and 2025. He missed most of the 2024 season with a torn ACL.

During his four-year college career, Perkins recorded 220 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two recoveries, five interceptions and 10 pass deflections in 43 career games.

We had him included in our latest Top 100 2026 NFL Draft Big Board.