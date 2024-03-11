Eagles & Packers Interested In S Xavier McKinney

According to Connor Hughes, both the Eagles and Packers are expected to pursue S Xavier McKinney as free agency begins.

Hughes specifically notes that the Packers did their homework on McKinney during the season as he was expected to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Giants decided against using the transition tag on McKinney which would’ve cost them $13.8 million and gave the team the right of first refusal for any offer McKinney receives.

McKinney, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Alabama. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $8,391,049 rookie contract that included a $3,662,581 signing bonus.

He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, McKinney appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 116 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, three interceptions and 11 pass defenses.

