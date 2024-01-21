Eagles Part Ways With DC Sean Desai

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles have parted ways with DC Sean Desai on Sunday.

Desai wound up losing play-calling duties to Matt Patricia late in the season and given that poor play of the unit, it’s not surprising that changes are coming on that side of the ball.

Rapoport says that Desai figures to be in the mix for defensive coordinator jobs around the league.

Desai, 40, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

Desai left Chicago’s coaching staff after Matt Nagy was fired and joined the Seahawks as their associate head coach. He also worked with the secondary before accepting the defensive coordinator job with the Eagles last year.