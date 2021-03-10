Eagles Pick Up $2.4M Of Cap Space By Reworking OL Isaac Seumalo’s Contract

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles have restructured OL Isaac Seumalo‘s contract and in turn created $2.408 million of cap room.

The Eagles were in a tough cap situation, but have been working their way out of it the past few weeks.

Seumalo, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,200,864 and was set to make a base salary of $749,000 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a three-year contract extension.

In 2020, Seumalo appeared in nine games for the Eagles, making nine starts for them at left guard.