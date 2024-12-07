Eagles Signing TE E.J. Jenkins To Active Roster

Per Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are signing TE E.J. Jenkins to the active roster with TE Dallas Goedert set to miss Week 14 against the Panthers.

Jenkins, 26, attended South Carolina and Georgia Tech before going undrafted in 2023.

He caught on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent before being among the team’s final roster cuts and joining the Eagles’ practice squad.

After being let go by Philadelphia’s practice squad, Jenkins caught on with the Raiders before signing a futures deal with the Eagles for another stint with the team.

In 2024, Jenkins has appeared in three games for the Eagles but has not recorded any statistics.