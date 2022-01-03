Eagles Place 12 Players On COVID-19 List Including Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert & Jason Kelce

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve placed several players on the COVID-19 list.

The Eagles also activated CB Andre Chachere from the COVID-19 list and released K Matt McCrane from their practice squad.

The good news is that the changes to the league’s protocols mean that these players will still have an opportunity to be cleared to play in Week 18’s game.

Cox, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He’s currently in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed.

Cox stands to make base salaries of $15 million and $16.1 million over the final two years of his contract.

In 2021, Cox has appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and a defensive touchdown.