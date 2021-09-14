Eagles Place OL Le’Raven Clark On Injured List, Sign C Harry Crider

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve placed T Le’Raven Clark on the practice squad injured list and signed C Harry Crider to the unit.

Clark, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.14 million contract that included a $733,732 signing bonus before returning to the Colts in 2020.

The Eagles signed Clark to a contract this past May, but was released coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

In 2020, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Colts, making three starts for them at left tackle.