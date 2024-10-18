Eagles Place OT Jordan Mailata On Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they placed OT Jordan Mailata on injured reserve.

We have placed T Jordan Mailata on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/uyGg73Al86 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 18, 2024

He’ll now miss at least four weeks as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Mailata, 27, was selected with the No. 233 overall pick in the seventh round in 2018 after the Eagles traded up with the Patriots to get him. He agreed to a four-year, $2,549,392 with the Eagles and was set to make a base salary of $660,000 for the 2021 season.

He signed a four-year, $64 million extension in 2021 and had two years left in his deal when signing a three-year, $66 million deal in April that included a $20 million signing bonus and $48 million guaranteed.

Mailata is a former Aussie Rugby player, who made the decision to pursue an NFL career.

In 2024, Mailata has appeared in five games with five stats for the Eagles.