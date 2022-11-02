Eagles Place Rookie DT Jordan Davis On IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they’ve placed rookie DT Jordan Davis on Injured Reserve.

Eagles have placed DT Jordan Davis on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/XIMs0sQ9yE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 2, 2022

Davis will miss at least the next for games for the Eagles while on the injured reserve list.

Davis, 22, was an AP All-American as a senior and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive player and best interior defensive lineman respectively. The Eagles traded up and used the No. 13 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s signed a four-year, $17,009,274 contract that includes a $9,550,381. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Davis has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 14 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 90 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one pass deflection in 41 games.