Eagles Promote P Braden Mann, Sign LB Brandon Smith To PS

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve promoted P Braden Mann to their active roster and signed LB Brandon Smith to their practice squad.

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

Mann, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He was entering the final year in 2023 of his four-year, $3,472,099 deal that included a $177,099 signing bonus.

New York waived him in April after failing to find a trade partner and he was claimed by the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh cut him during final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he caught on with Philadelphia soon after.

In 2023, Mann has appeared in all three games for the Eagles and totaled 208 yards on five attempts to go along with three punts downed inside the 20-yard line.