Eagles Promote RB Jordan Howard To Active Roster

The Eagles announced on Wednesday they have promoted RB Jordan Howard to the active roster.

Roster Move: Eagles have signed RB Jordan Howard to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/z6etSAJnDt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 10, 2021

Howard has run well when called upon this season and earned a spot on the active roster as a result.

Howard, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.588 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 in 2019 when the Bears traded him to the Eagles for a sixth-round pick.

Howard played out his rookie deal with the Eagles and signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Miami waived him during the season last year and he signed back with the Eagles on the practice squad.

The Eagles brought Howard back in April before adding him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Howard has appeared in two games for the Eagles and rushed 29 times for 128 yards (4.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.